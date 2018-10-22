The results are in for the competition to develop the architecture and urban planning concept for a complex development in Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye. The winners were the following international architecture firms: Archea Associati (Italy), Nikken Sekkei (Japan), and Zaha Hadid Architects (UK).



In its concept for the new town, the Archea Associati team, in a consortium with ABD Architects, paid particular attention to creating comprehensive infrastructure in each quarter of the town, proposed several interesting locations for business residents, and presented unique multi-level solutions for all-season public spaces. The development concept involves the creation of modern courtyard spaces in high-rise residential complexes as an element of a favourable urban environment. The project bears an architectural likeness to “big” Moscow, and the architecture firm chose the slogan “town of all generations” as the main idea for the concept.







The project of the Nikken Sekkei team, which worked in a consortium with UNK Project, involves the creation of a town whose architectural environment closely interacts with nature, but also includes the smart technologies of a town of the future. Having a large number of public spaces forms urban communities, emphasizes the importance of communication between people and creates the foundations for the development of a creative environment. The slogan of the Japanese firm is “interacting town”.







The Zaha Hadid Architects team, in a consortium with CPU Pride, proposed a global project idea: a town whose mission is to develop creativity and entrepreneurship. The team proposed to define the “cores” of the area by building additional objects of public infrastructure, such as art residences (cultural core), a laboratory of urban solutions (intellectual core), year-round public spaces (spatial core), and also proposed a number of iconic objects on the central square with the firm’s trademark style—bionic and parametric architecture. The concept’s slogan is “satellite town”. Members of the jury noted that it was the first time they were seeing a concept from this firm, in which everything starts from people, rather than a concept dedicated to “pure architecture”.







The competition jury included: Marat Khusnullin (Deputy Mayor of Moscow in the Government of Moscow for Urban Development and Construction), Stanislav Kuznetsov (Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank), Andrey Likhachev (CEO of JSC Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye), Sergey Kuznetsov (Chief Architect of Moscow and Chairman of the Board of Architecture in Moscow), Kristin Feireiss (Founder of the independent Aedes Architecture Forum, member of the jury of the Pritzker Architecture Prize), Ingo Kanehl (Managing Director of ASTOC Architects and Planners), and Andreas Kipar (CEO of the Italian bureau of LAND Milano SRL).

JSC Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye will continue to work with the winners of the competition in the design and construction of objects with various functions.